Prisoners clean Prague, sort waste within new project
Prague, Feb 7 (CTK) - Prisoners help clean streets and sort waste in Prague within a pilot project, launched this week, on which the Prison Service has agreed with the municipal authorities and the Komwag cleaning firm.
Prison Service head Petr Dohnal said only the people convicted of petty crimes had been selected for the project.
An expert commission, comprised of psychologists and special educators, must first approve their employment outside prison. All commission members must agree with it unanimously.
The inmates from the Pankrac and Ruzyne prisons in Prague clean in particular the 2nd district in a broader centre. They can continue to do this work even after their release from prison, Prague 2 Mayor Jana Cernochova (Civic Democrats, ODS) said yesterday.
"Eight convicts will work for Komwag. This is a pilot project. We would like to extend it after its assessment," Cernochova said.
Komwag director Jaroslav Struzka said he might gradually employ dozens of prisoners, for instance, to clean playgrounds, parks and other green belts.
Four prisoners have worked as street sweepers since Monday.
They work in pairs, while each pair is always accompanied by a Komwag worker. Cernochova pointed out that the prisoners would never be in the street unattended.
It is advantageous for employers to employ convicts since they are paid lower wages and if they fall ill, someone else can replace them.
Last year, the Prison Service found work for 1,800 convicts. It started supporting their working habits and responsibility by nontraditional projects as well, for instance, breeding domestic animals.
Apart from Prague, prisoners clean other Czech towns. A dozen prisoners helped remove snow after heavy snowfalls in Jablonec nad Nisou, north Bohemia, recently.
