Saxon prime minister praises police cooperation with Czechs
Prague, Feb 7 (CTK) - Czech-German police cooperation is successful, the number of crimes committed in the borderland has been decreasing, Saxon Prime Minister Stanislaw Tillich said after yesterday's talks with his Czech counterpart Bohuslav Sobotka.
He said the police are successful in fighting car theft as well as the production and distribution of pervitin (metamphetamine).
"The incidence of car theft has markedly decreased. This is also thanks to Czech partners because the thieves cannot simply escape to the Czech Republic and so avoid punishment any more," Tillich said.
Saxony has long been haunted by organised groups of car thieves who take the cars across the border, disassemble them and sell spare parts.
Tillich also positively assessed Czech-Saxon cooperation in fighting drugs, particularly pervitin.
"I am grateful for that the Czech prime minister has pushed on the European level for that the substances from which pervitin is made are only handed out in small quantities. This is an effective measure that mars pervitin producers' deals," he said.
Tillich said police from both sides of the joint border cooperate in fighting drug smugglers.
According to the German police, most of the pervitin in Germany comes from Czech laboratories. The drug is spread mainly in Saxony and Bavaria, which both neighbour on the Czech Republic.
