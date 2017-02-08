U.S. film maker Ferrara to be awarded at Prague Febiofest event
Prague, Feb 7 (CTK) - U.S. film maker Abel Ferrara will be given the Kristian prize for his contribution to world cinematography at the opening of the 24th Febiofest international film festival that will start in Prague on March 23, its President Fero Fenic told journalists yesterday.
The event will open with the Czech premiere of Pokot, a new film by Polish film maker Agnieszka Holland, Fenic said.
"Pokot, a dark detective story from the Polish countryside, which will also take part in the Berlinale festival competition, will be presented by the film director together with Stepan Hulik, the screenwriter," Fenic said.
Renowned Czech film director Juraj Herz will chair the festival jury.
Ferrara, a U.S. native who has lived in Italy in recent years, is known for his provocative neo-noir films from New York City, and his cooperation with big studios and star actors such as Harvey Keitel, Christopher Walken, Steve Buscemi and Gerard Depardieu.
"Febiofest will present a series of his films...including Bad Lieutenant, his crucial film starring Harvey Keitel, and Pasolini, his homage to the Italian film maker with a dark past, who is played by Willem Dafoe," Fenic said.
The festival will also offer seven films by Peter Suschitzky, one of the most famous contemporary cameramen, who, too, will be presented with the Kristian prize for his contribution to world cinematography.
Mainstream films will appear in the festival's new section, Central Park. They will include Sing Street, John Carney's British film about the generation rebellion in Ireland in the mid-1980s, and The Fifth Boat, Czech film maker Iveta Grofova's Slovak-Czech-Hungarian drama that is also to be presented at Berlinale, within the Generation Kplus contest.
This year's Febiofest will also newly offer a midnight films section combining bizarre comedies with dreadful and action movies, and the Master section presenting latest works by world film makers,
The main competition, New Europe, will present ten promising European debuts.
The festival, running through March 31, will offer a total of 150 films. Its main venue will be the CineStar Praha-Andel cinema. The Echo of Febiofest presentations will follow in 13 other Czech towns until the end of April.
More information is available at www.febiofest.cz.
