ANO keeping its strong lead in Czech approval rating
Prague, Feb 8 (CTK) - Finance Minister Andrej Babis' ANO would win the election to the Czech Chamber of Deputies with 28.5 percent of the vote if it were held in January, according to a poll conducted by the Median polling institute and released to CTK yesterday.
The second place would be occupied by another coalition government party, the Social Democrats (CSSD), with 19.5 percent.
The 5 percent threshold to enter the Chamber of Deputies would also be crossed by the third Communists (KSCM), followed by the opposition Civic Democratic Party (ODS), the junior government member Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) and the opposition TOP 09.
TOP 09's presumed gain of 6.5 percent would be the lowest since the 2013 general election.
The Communists would receive 15 percent, slightly more than in December.
The approval rating of the ODS slightly worsened to 8 percent, while Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) are steadily popular with 6.5 percent of Czechs.
Out of the rest, the opposition anti-European Freedom and Democracy Party (SPD) would fare best with 4.5 percent of the vote.
Median says there was a 1 percent statistical margin of error for small parties and up to 3.5 percent for the big ones.
"In the past two years, one could see the trend of a minor weakening of established parties on the left and on the right (CSSD, TOP 09), a stagnation of mainstream parties with a high loyalty to the party (KSCM, KDU-CSL) and a slight rise of centrist (ANO) and populist movements (currently the SPD)," the pollsters said.
"However, this can be also affected by differing readiness to take part in the election, which can dynamically change before it," it added
