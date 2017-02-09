Czechs vow to train Iraqi diplomats
Prague, Feb 8 (CTK) - Iraqi diplomats will be trained in the Czech Republic under one of the two memorandums signed by Czech and Iraqi foreign ministers, Lubomir Zaoralek and Ibrahim al-Jaafari, yesterday.
Zaoralek and al-Jaafari also spoke about the Czech Republic's support for Iraq in its struggle against Islamic State (IS) and the Czech participation in the renewal of Iraq.
Although Iraq has its own diplomatic schools, the Czech experience will enrich Iraq, al-Jaafari said.
The other memorandum is to intensify the cooperation of the two ministries.
Al-Jaafari highlighted the existing Czech political and military support as well as aid to Iraq including the information exchange.
The unity of all forces of the military, police and militia as well as overcoming of political divisions are vital for the victory of the Iraqi government over IS, al-Jaafari said.
Zaoralek stressed the need to continue with the war against IS until the victorious end, while no reasons should appear for any new revenge and hatred. The conditions should be created for a democratic rehabilitation of Iraq after the conflict, he said.
The Czech Republic can offer its help both in the economic sphere and the building of Iraq's modern armed forces, he added.
Zaoralek mentioned help in the disposal of landmines in Iraq, including the training of sappers, and the projects for the renewal of Iraqi refugees' homes.
Earlier yesterday, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka promised help to al-Jaafari, too.
The Czech Republic has already supported Iraq in its fight against IS.
A Czech field surgical team works in the country and an aviation advisory team helps train Iraqi pilots.
The Czech Republic has also supplied ammunition and the L-159 combat aircraft to Iraq.
Last year, Prague sent a financial aid worth 38 million crowns to Baghdad.
Al-Jaafari has been the first Iraqi foreign affairs minister to visit the Czech Republic since 2007.
He met Senate chairman Milan Stech (CSSD) earlier yesterday.
Al-Jaafari is to see again Zaoralek at a meeting of the coalition against IS in Washington in March.
($1=25.306 crowns)
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.68
USD 1 = CZK 25.33
PX
955.21 +0.84%
DAX 11543.38 -0.05%
N100 924.55 %
DOW 20054.34 -0.18%
NASDAQ 5682.45 +0.15%
