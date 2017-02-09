ForMin to launch tender for Expo 2020 participation
Prague, Feb 8 (CTK) - The Czech Foreign Ministry will prepare a tender for a blueprint of Czech pariticipation in Expo 2020 in Dubai by May, Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek said after a government meeting yesterday.
He said he believes that the Czech Republic will be successful at the exhibition just as at the latest Expo in Milan, Italy, in 2015.
The organisers of Expo 2020 said the exhibition may help the Middle East resume its former role of a melting pot of cultures and creativity.
The Czech Republic scored several successes in Milan, including a bronze medal its pavilion won for architecture.
More than two million people visited the pavilion to get to know the Czech Republic, its regions and Czech successes in science and modern technologies.
The pavilion was made of recyclable modules. It was designed by Chybik&Krystof studio.
It won several partial visitors and Italian media's awards, including for the most pleasant pavilion, a pavilion which is the most accommodating to children, or a pavilion with the nicest roof garden.
The restaurant of the Czech pavilion, "La Baita del Cacciatore," was named among the three best.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.68
USD 1 = CZK 25.33
PX
955.21 +0.84%
DAX 11543.38 -0.05%
N100 924.55 %
DOW 20054.34 -0.18%
NASDAQ 5682.45 +0.15%
What's up Prague - WUPP#8
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #8 (06.02.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.