Humanic to launch Czech online shop in 2017
Shoe retailer HUMANIC is planning to launch its online shop in the Czech Republic in 2017. So far, the Store Pick-up service is offered at all branches in the Czech Republic, which enables one to reserve goods on the website and then pick it up at a selected branch. The company also continues to renovate its stores, which it began in 2015. It will open modernised stores in Teplice and Mladá Boleslav in March 2017. HUMANIC has 26 stores all over the Czech Republic now.
Source: www.cianews.cz
