Thursday, 9 February 2017

KPMG: Controlling reports are a burden for 48% of firms

CIA News |
9 February 2017

More than a half of financial managers and CFOs evaluate the changes made to the tax environment in the Czech Republic in the last two or three years negatively. According to the respondents, the biggest burden for companies are controlling reports (48%), electronic revenue registration (22%) and the tax statement annex on transfer prices (14%). Entrepreneurs miss the opportunity for any dialogue with the tax authorities. A quarter of the respondents support binding review for any uncertain tax issues. Only 6% of firms learn about changes to taxes from tax authorities. This stems from the survey by KPMG Česká Republika.

Source: www.cianews.cz