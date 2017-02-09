KPMG: Controlling reports are a burden for 48% of firms
More than a half of financial managers and CFOs evaluate the changes made to the tax environment in the Czech Republic in the last two or three years negatively. According to the respondents, the biggest burden for companies are controlling reports (48%), electronic revenue registration (22%) and the tax statement annex on transfer prices (14%). Entrepreneurs miss the opportunity for any dialogue with the tax authorities. A quarter of the respondents support binding review for any uncertain tax issues. Only 6% of firms learn about changes to taxes from tax authorities. This stems from the survey by KPMG Česká Republika.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.68
USD 1 = CZK 25.33
PX
955.21 +0.84%
DAX 11543.38 -0.05%
N100 924.55 %
DOW 20054.34 -0.18%
NASDAQ 5682.45 +0.15%
What's up Prague - WUPP#8
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #8 (06.02.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.