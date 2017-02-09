mBank’s retail loan volume up to CZK 20bn in ČR
As at December 31, 2016, the total volume of loans provided by the mBank Group to retail clients in the Czech Republic amounted to CZK 20.04bn. Of this sum, mortgage loans grew 9% on the year to CZK 16.92bn and non-mortgage loans increased by 15% to CZK 3.12bn. This information was provided by the mBank S.A. Group, which added that at the end of 2016, the number of its retail clients in the Czech Republic had grown 9.7% on the year to 628,900.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.68
USD 1 = CZK 25.33
PX
955.21 +0.84%
DAX 11543.38 -0.05%
N100 924.55 %
DOW 20054.34 -0.18%
NASDAQ 5682.45 +0.15%
What's up Prague - WUPP#8
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #8 (06.02.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.