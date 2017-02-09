Thursday, 9 February 2017

mBank’s retail loan volume up to CZK 20bn in ČR

9 February 2017

As at December 31, 2016, the total volume of loans provided by the mBank Group to retail clients in the Czech Republic amounted to CZK 20.04bn. Of this sum, mortgage loans grew 9% on the year to CZK 16.92bn and non-mortgage loans increased by 15% to CZK 3.12bn. This information was provided by the mBank S.A. Group, which added that at the end of 2016, the number of its retail clients in the Czech Republic had grown 9.7% on the year to 628,900.

