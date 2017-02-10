A. Cejpek: Erste Leasing financed contracts worth CZK 2.75bn
Erste Leasing entered into almost 1,900 new financing contracts worth over CZK 2.75bn in 2016. Loans account for the biggest portion of new financing contracts (85%); they are followed by leasing (almost 14%) and operating leasing (ca. 1%). Erste Leasing acquired 370 new clients into its active portfolio, consisting of 97% from entrepreneurs. Erste Leasing’s board of directors member responsible for trade, Aleš Cejpek, has stated in an interview for ČIANEWS that he expected the financed value to grow to up to CZK 3bn in 2017. The firm will continue to focus on agriculture and industry in 2017.
Source: www.cianews.cz
