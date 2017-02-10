Czech on trial for wanting to join IS has schizoid personality disorder
Plzen, West Bohemia, Feb 9 (CTK) - Jan Silovsky, a 22-year-old first Czech tried for planning to join IS in Syria, has a schizoid personality disorder but he does not suffer from any mental disease, experts in psychology and psychiatry told the court yesterday.
Silovsky, a resident of Spalene Porici, south of Plzen, has been charged with the preparation of a terrorist attack.
The experts said Silovsky lives in an inner world of his own and is incapable of an adequate communication with his surroundings. His intellect stands above the average but his development has been disharmonic and shows symptoms of a schizoid personality, of whom coldness is typical.
"Such people are often considered weirdos by their surroundings. Their conduct is often bizarre, they deal with phantasies and are torn away from the world," the experts said.
They proposed that Silovsky should undergo out-patient treatment to make him capable of admitting his guilt and seeking a change.
They said Silovsky felt attracted by Islam because it outlines guidelines for its followers on how to live and what to do.
"He was bullied, felt frustrated, and Islam offered him a sense of life and a certain goal. IS offers an opportunity for its adherents to discharge their frustration on their surroundings and increase their self-confidence," the experts said.
Silovsky, who was detained at the international airport in Istanbul in January 2016, told the court on Wednesday that he was heading for Syria in order to be killed, not to kill anyone.
He said he suffered from depressions and made a suicide attempt in the past, but the experts consider his words expedient.
"Maybe he would be ready to die, but I believe he would face disillusion there," one of the experts said yesterday.
"He did not fully realise the consequences of his action and what could happen if he returned to the Czech Republic," the expert said.
Videos from Silovsky's cell phone and PC, showing explosions and fightings in Syria, scenes with prisoners, their execution and corpses, shots in the wake of terrorist attacks in Europe and Jihad fighters with heads of killed prisoners, were presented in the courtroom yesterday.
Silovsky said three or four years ago he bought the Bible and the Quaran and that he read both of them. He then decided to convert to Islam, of which no one, not even his mother, knew.
He said he knew no Muslims in his surroundings and that he did not communicate with other Muslims either by phone or via the Internet.
He faces 12 to 20 years in prison, or an exceptional punishment including a lifetime sentence. He has been in custody since last July.
The judge adjourned the trial until February 24 yesterday.
