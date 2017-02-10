Friday, 10 February 2017

RegionMin: New tender for NEN due to ÚOHS

CIA News |
10 February 2017

Ministry for Regional Development has announced that it will open a new tender for the servicing provider for the National Electronic Instrument (NEN). This is because the Office for the Protection of Competition (ÚOHS) has not revoked its original decision to ban the contract on NEN provision based on a motion filed by the ministry. NEN registered 1,377 tenders worth totally CZK 11.41bn, excl. VAT, as of February 8, 2017.

Source: www.cianews.cz