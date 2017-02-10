Slovak institute releases list of communist secret police's staff
Bratislava, Feb 9 (CTK) - The Slovak Nation's Memory Institute (UPN) released the list of the former Czechoslovak Communist secret police (StB) officers in Bratislava and western Slovakia today and completed its mapping of the StB's structure and staff in Slovakia, UPN head Ondrej Krajnak has told reporters.
The Bratislava StB administration as a unit of the Czechoslovak counter-intelligence service was part of the secret police in Slovakia.
The latest documents include the organisational structure and personal data on 1055 StB officers, their names and positions, from 1975 to 1989. A total of 700 of the names have never been released in another database, Krajnak said.
"They participated in the fight against so called internal and external enemies. They spied on, wiretapped and intimidated people and blackmailed them to make them collaborate with StB. They sent their victims behind bars," Krajnak said.
The Bratislava StB branch processed information on operational and security situation in western Slovakia for high StB and Interior Ministry officials as well as the pre-1989 Communist Party (KSC) representatives.
It was abolished in 1990.
The UPN has released the names of 4135 StB officers. It also used documents from the Czech Archive of Security Forces for its work.
The UPN is an analogy of the Czech Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes (USTR), studying the crimes of the communist and fascist regimes. It also administers the StB archive files.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.75
USD 1 = CZK 25.27
PX
953.46 -0.18%
DAX 11642.86 +0.86%
N100 934.18 %
DOW 20172.40 +0.59%
NASDAQ 5715.18 +0.58%
What's up Prague - WUPP#8
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #8 (06.02.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.