Moneta Money Bank reports net profit of CZK 4.1bn
Moneta Money Bank reported net profit totalling CZK 4.1bn for 2016. The bank profited e.g. from the extraordinary sale of the Visa stake and the stake in the Prague Stock Exchange, worth CZK 279m before tax. Client deposits soared 7% to CZK 116.3bn. Commercial loan balance grew 5.3% to CZK 56.7bn. Retail loans gained 3.0% to CZK 53.0bn. Moneta Money Bank’s general director and board of directors chairman Tomáš Spurný has stated that the bank’s management proposes dividend payment of CZK 9.80 per share. The bank’s priorities include digitalization of the distribution platform, into which the bank wants to invest CZK 600m over the next three years.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.83
USD 1 = CZK 25.42
PX
972.19 +0.82%
DAX 11774.43 +0.92%
N100 943.91 %
DOW 20412.16 +0.70%
NASDAQ 5763.96 +0.52%
What's up Prague - WUPP#9 Valentine's special
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #9 (13.02.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.