Poetry book of Prague homeless writer to be issued
Prague, Feb 12 (CTK) - A poetry book Samolibe verse (Smug verses) by Prague homeless writer Jan Badalec, who died in March 2016, is being prepared for publishing by his friends and children, one of the organisers, Eliska Polackova, told CTK.
People can support the publishing of the book at the crowdfunding portal Hithit.com, she said.
Apart from Badalec's poems, the book will contain texts about him by his friends, including poet Vit Kremlicka, writer Marka Mikova and film director Vaclav Kristek.
The book will be presented on March 31, one year after he died after a short illness at the age of 56.
Badalec studied at the Prague film academy under the communist regime, but he did not complete his studies, also for political reasons. He was a known figure of the Prague cultural underworld. He was an actor of the A Studio Rubin, a poet and editor of poetry. Later he had a family and worked in advertising agencies.
In 2002, he divorced and became homeless. In the past few years, he considered himself a professional homeless since he worked as a guide showing the city from the perspective of homeless people, searched for old books thrown away as waste and sold them to secondhand bookstores.
