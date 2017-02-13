s Autoleasing signed deals worth CZK 4.6bn
In 2016 s Autoleasing signed deals with a financed value exceeding CZK 4.6bn, which represents a y/y increase of 19 %. This was stated for ČIANEWS by PR manager Kateřina Halatová, who added that in the area of new cars it was almost 20 % more, in used cars almost 19 % more. New vehicles accounted for 53 % of financing while used vehicles accounted for 47 %.
