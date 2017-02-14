ČMSS boosts net profit by 7% to CZK 1.18bn
In 2016, building savings bank Českomoravská Stavební Spořitelna (ČMSS) saw a 7% year-on-year rise in its net profit to CZK 1.18bn. Board chairman Vladimír Staňura said the increase had been fuelled by a stable business performance and lower value adjustments which were at CZK 251m. Net interest income fell 4% to CZK 2.47bn. Income from fees and commissions dropped 3% to CZK 600m. Total assets amounted to CZK 149.5bn. The total loan amount was at CZK 114.9bn while deposits totalled CZK 136.9bn. As ČIANEWS reported earlier, in 2016 alone, the savings bank had entered into 185,000 contracts and the volume of loans advanced in 2016 had amounted to CZK 23.4bn.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.83
USD 1 = CZK 25.42
PX
972.19 +0.82%
DAX 11774.43 +0.92%
N100 943.91 %
DOW 20412.16 +0.70%
NASDAQ 5763.96 +0.52%
What's up Prague - WUPP#9 Valentine's special
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #9 (13.02.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.