Wednesday, 15 February 2017

ČMSS boosts net profit by 7% to CZK 1.18bn

14 February 2017

In 2016, building savings bank Českomoravská Stavební Spořitelna (ČMSS) saw a 7% year-on-year rise in its net profit to CZK 1.18bn. Board chairman Vladimír Staňura said the increase had been fuelled by a stable business performance and lower value adjustments which were at CZK 251m. Net interest income fell 4% to CZK 2.47bn. Income from fees and commissions dropped 3% to CZK 600m. Total assets amounted to CZK 149.5bn. The total loan amount was at CZK 114.9bn while deposits totalled CZK 136.9bn. As ČIANEWS reported earlier, in 2016 alone, the savings bank had entered into 185,000 contracts and the volume of loans advanced in 2016 had amounted to CZK 23.4bn.