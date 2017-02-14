Wednesday, 15 February 2017

Škoda Auto delivered 93,800 vehicles in January

CIA News |
14 February 2017

ŠKODA AUTO delivered 93,800 vehicles to its customers worldwide in January 2017. In comparison with January 2016, the amount increased by 2.4%. The interest in the brand was particular strong in in Eastern Europe (+23.2%) and Central Europe (+17,6%). Additional sales momentum is expected from the Kodiaq SUV, which will be at the end of February 2017 brought to international markets. In 2016, the automaker delivered a total of 1.127,700 cars, i.e. more than a million cars in the third consecutive year.