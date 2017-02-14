Wednesday, 15 February 2017

Mr. Rusnok: ČNB's commitment will last at least until end of 1Q

CIA News
14 February 2017

The currency obligation of the Czech National Bank (CNB) will last at least until the end of 1Q 2017. Following the meeting with Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (ČSSD) on February 13, 2017, CNB Governor Jiří Rusnok stated this. Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka added that the Czech Republic in recent years avoided deflationary developments, thereby the intervention regime of the central bank achieved its main objective.