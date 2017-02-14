Mr. Rusnok: ČNB's commitment will last at least until end of 1Q
The currency obligation of the Czech National Bank (CNB) will last at least until the end of 1Q 2017. Following the meeting with Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (ČSSD) on February 13, 2017, CNB Governor Jiří Rusnok stated this. Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka added that the Czech Republic in recent years avoided deflationary developments, thereby the intervention regime of the central bank achieved its main objective.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.83
USD 1 = CZK 25.42
PX
972.19 +0.82%
DAX 11774.43 +0.92%
N100 943.91 %
DOW 20412.16 +0.70%
NASDAQ 5763.96 +0.52%
What's up Prague - WUPP#9 Valentine's special
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #9 (13.02.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.