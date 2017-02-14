Wednesday, 15 February 2017

One Billion Rising 2017

14 February 2017

Once again the Czech Republic is joining the global campaign One Billion Rising, the biggest mass action to end violence against women in human history. Every year on Valentine's Day, millions of people dance the same dance all over the world to draw attention to the staggering statistic that 1 in 3 women will be beaten or raped during her lifetime. Join us and express solidarity with women who are threatened by violence.

Hanka Kynychová was in a violent relationship with a man for three years. It took much doing, as any woman who has suffered this can attest but she got out. More than 20 years later she is a successful fitness trainer and moderator. Now the Hanka Kynychová Gym works in tandem with the Police Presidium of the Czech Republic. They visit cities all around the country doing workouts with women, educating the police force, arming attendees with information and giving them the freedom to ask questions and possibly come forward for help getting out of their situation.

1. Come dance with us!

Join the group dance on February 14, 2017 at 15:00. at Palackého náměstí. Come a little earlier so we can start dancing on time. The event will take 30 minutes. Here is the official Facebook invitation: www.facebook.com/events/1213011845447620/

The event is organized by the Czech Women's Lobby, in cooperation with the Gym of Hanka Kynychová and the Police Presidium of the Czech Republic.