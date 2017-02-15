AFIZ and USF: Market of financial advisory services exceeds CZK 25bn in Q4 2016
Financial intermediaries and advisors concluded financial products for over CZK 25bn for their clients in the fourth quarter of 2016. This stems from data provided by the Union of Financial Mediation and Advisory Services (USF) and the Association of Financial Intermediaries and Financial Advisers of Czech Republic (AFIZ). According to the data, commonly paid life insurance showed a volume of CZK 737.6m, one-off premium totalled CZK 50.8m and non-life insurance totalled CZK 279.2m. The total number of contracts reached 150,426. The volume of mediated financial products exceeded CZK 2.4bn based on 43,850 contracts. The value of loan products mediated by USF and AFIZ members totalled CZK 20.5bn (12,239 contracts).
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.79
USD 1 = CZK 25.60
PX
972.83 +0.67%
DAX 11793.93 +0.19%
N100 949.44 %
DOW 20611.86 +0.52%
NASDAQ 5819.44 +0.64%
What's up Prague - WUPP#9 Valentine's special
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #9 (13.02.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.