Central Group acquires area nearby plots for future subway D station
The company Central Group has acquired from Pražská správa nemovitostí an area adjacent to plots for the future construction of a subway D station. The plot covering 37,000 m2 in Prague-Krè accommodates a boarding house and offices, which will likely be demolished in the future. The company intends to build a hotel there. The company copes with a partial modernisation and lease of the premises for offices or warehouses during a five-year project preparation period.
