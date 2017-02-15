ForMin: Czechs rely on Europe and its relations with USA
Prague, Feb 14 (CTK) - The fate of the Czech Republic is closely connected with the European developments and the relations that the EU will have with the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump, Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek told a conference on the Czech national interest on Tuesday.
The trans-Atlantic relations will influence the foreign and security affairs, he said.
Czech Presidential Office foreign affairs section head Hynek Kmonicek said he believes that the United States will seek to regain the reputation of the most powerful country in the world.
Kmonicek, who may be the next Czech ambassador to Washington, said it is crucial that the U.S. and Czech political interests are not in conflict.
He said it is important for European security to convince Trump that the United States should remain a full-fledged member of NATO.
Zaoralek said despite the low unemployment rate, economic growth and no direct threat of war, a lot of people in the Czech Republic feel insecure and afraid.
To fight this insecurity, the state should invest in education and infrastructure and choose an appropriate economic strategy, he said.
Zaoralek said the Czech Republic should not be a country with a cheap workforce. "We should rather follow the example of Austria or Germany so that we are not just somebody else's subcontractors," he said.
The national interest concerns not only the national economy but also the type of society in which people live, Zaoralek said, adding that pluralist democracy is the best option.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.79
USD 1 = CZK 25.60
PX
972.83 +0.67%
DAX 11793.93 +0.19%
N100 949.44 %
DOW 20611.86 +0.52%
NASDAQ 5819.44 +0.64%
What's up Prague - WUPP#9 Valentine's special
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #9 (13.02.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.