Smog situation declared in Prague, other regions again
Prague, Feb 14 (CTK) - Smog situation was declared in Prague, due to high concentrations of airborne dust particles yesterday morning and other Czech regions, mainly in the East of the country, suffer from smog as well, the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMU) told CTK on Tuesday.
Meteorologists do not rule out that the regulation signal might be declared in Prague soon. It means that some plants, such as heating plants, incinerators, cement factories and ironworks, must limit operation.
In the past days, smog situation was also declared in the Olomouc, Moravia-Silesia, South Moravia, Zlin, Hradec Kralove and Pardubice regions.
The regulation is valid in the Zlin Region and since the night, in the Ostrava, Karvina and Frydek-Mistek localities in Moravia-Silesia as well.
Smog situation is declared if the average 12-hour concentrations of PM10 airborne particles exceed 100 microgrammes per square metre and their decrease under this limit is not expected in the following 24 hours.
The regulation is declared if the average daily concentrations of dust aerosols exceeds 150 micrograms per cubic metre at least at a half of monitoring stations in the locality for three days in a row.
Most recently, this smog situation occurred in Prague in early February. The Prague City Hall then called on drivers to keep their cars at home. However, it did not plan any special measures.
In mid-January, Prague was considering introducing free public transport during the smog situation, but it changed its mind eventually.
The City Hall can also restrict car traffic in the centre. However, Prague has not considered this alternative yet.
The Town Hall of Brno, south Moravia, the second largest town in the country, where smog situation has lasted since Monday, is to debate the possibility of free public transport due to the increased air pollution.
The CHMU recommends that during the smog situation, people who suffer from chronic respiratory troubles, heart diseases, the elderly and small children do not stay outdoors long and avoid considerable strain. People should use public transport and not drive cars unless it is absolutely necessary.
