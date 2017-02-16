APS takes over claims for over CZK 3bn in Croatia
APS Holding (APS) enters the Croatian market by the acquisition of a portfolio of claims in a nominal value exceeding CZK 3bn. The portfolio consists of secured and unsecured corporate claims after the maturity period. They are guaranteed primarily by residential, commercial, and industrial properties. The portfolio was approved by the Croatian National Bank and acquired from Hrvatska Poštanska Banka. APS founds a branch in Croatia, which will take care of the claim administration. The branch will employ 40 people.
