Expert: Parents ignoring children's drug addiction problems
Prague, Feb 15 (CTK) - Parents should speak more with their teenaged children about pathological affairs, not relying that they will get the information on them at school or online, Czech national drug coordinator Jindrich Voboril told journalists after an expert debate on Wednesday.
At present, parents are rather passive when it comes to the information on the risks of addiction or sex provided to their teenaged offspring, Voboril said.
He said in adolescence, there was the biggest risk of the emergence of various types of addiction.
"The family and relatives rely on the state to solve this or that the children will learn it online. This is the task of other governments to return to the fundamental community, which is the family," Voboril said.
Child psychologist Jaroslav Sturma said long-standing foster care should be supported.
So far, the state has not devoted sufficient attention to temporary foster care, Sturma said.
Analyst Otakar Hampl criticised the family policy concept unveiled by the Labour and Social Affairs Ministry.
He said the document did not put it clearly what the state expected from a family.
It comes up with vague values, describing the family as an unspecified group of people who like one another, Hampl said.
In accordance with the concept of the companies, Hampl stressed the institute of marriage.
"If it has a value for families and the state, we must state this in the family policy," he added.
