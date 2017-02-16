Kladruby horse-breeding farm to apply for UNESCO listing
Kladruby nad Labem, East Bohemia, Feb 15 (CTK) - The Czech national stud farm in Kladruby will submit nomination documents for UNESCO listing in September, Roman Linek, deputy Pardubice Region governor, told CTK on Wednesday.
He said the relevant commission will assess the documents and it may ask for complementary information by February 2018. Afterwards, it will have two to three years to study whether the application is justified.
"The process of assessment never lasts less than two years," Linek said.
The most important nomination document is a comparative study of horse-breeding farms not only in Europe, but in the whole world.
It is to confirm that the Kladruby farm is uniqe. A conference on the theme with international participation will be held in May.
The Kladruby stud farm was established by Emperor Rudolph II in 1579. It is one of the oldest in the world. It breeds about 500 Old Kladruby white horses, the only original Czech breed in the country, and black horses.
Since 2002, the complex together with the stud horses has been a national cultural heritage site.
Twelve Czech real estate sites have been UNESCO listed. They include the historical centres of Prague, Cesky Krumlov, south Bohemia, and Telc, south Moravia, the Renaissance chateau in Litomysl, east Bohemia, the south Bohemian village of Holasovice, the chateau and gardens in Kromeriz, south Moravia, the centre of Kutna Hora together with St Barbara Cathedral, central Bohemia, the pilgrim church of St John Nepomucen at Zelena hora near Zdar nad Sazavou, south Moravia, the chateau and garden complex of Lednice and Valtice, south Moravia, the Trinity baroque column in Olomouc, north Moravia, the villa Tugendhat in Brno, south Moravia, and the Jewish Town and St Prokopius Basilica in Trebic, south Moravia.
