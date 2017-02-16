Thursday, 16 February 2017

MPO: EGAP insures exports worth CZK 758bn

CIA News |
16 February 2017

The volume of all exporting loans, investments by Czech legal entities, and banking guarantees insured by the Export Guarantee and Insurance Company (EGAP) in last 23 years exceeded CZK 758bn. The company insured exports to 100 countries. The information was provided by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic (MPO) in a report about the current situation in the state supported export financing and insurance. According to MPO, it will choose the most suitable shape of long-term changes in the export financing system and the insurance system with the state support based on an analysis of economic, legal, and fiscal impacts.