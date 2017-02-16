Punishment for activist who attacked police upheld
Prague, Feb 15 (CTK) - The Prague 1 district court punished again leftist activist Katerina Krejcova with a one-month prison sentence suspended for one year for having attacked a police officer at a rally in support of migration in 2015 on Wednesday.
A court meted out the same punishment for her last year, but an appeal court acquitted her.
The state attorney's office then filed a recourse with the Supreme Court which complied with it.
It argued that in theory, her conduct may not have been a criminal act, but it cannot be so much downplayed that it would not be qualified even as a minor offence.
The judge said with its intensity, the act was between a minor offence and offence, due to which she chose a mild punishment.
Krejcova appealed the verdict instantly and the state attorney has asked for a deadline to consider whether to appeal it, too.
The incident occurred on July 1, 2015. Several hundred people were demonstrating against immigration and refugee relocation quotas in Prague's Wenceslas Square.
Some of them were carrying a gallows with the text "For High Treason" Czech politicians committed according to them.
The police intervened against Krejcova and some leftist activists who wanted to block the march.
According to the indictment, Krejcova attacked a police officer who pushed to the ground a friend of her. She then caused the police an injury.
Krejcova's defence counsel Pavel Uhl argued that since the police intervention against the demonstrator was exaggerated, Krejcova could believe that it was illegal.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.79
USD 1 = CZK 25.60
PX
972.83 +0.67%
DAX 11793.93 +0.19%
N100 949.44 %
DOW 20611.86 +0.52%
NASDAQ 5819.44 +0.64%
What's up Prague - WUPP#9 Valentine's special
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #9 (13.02.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.