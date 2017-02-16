Thursday, 16 February 2017

Raiffeisen–Leasing finances assets worth CZK 8.65bn

CIA News |
16 February 2017

Raiffeisen–Leasing financed assets in the value of CZK 8.95bn in 2016. A y-o-y growth in the number of new contracts reached 98%. Financing of movables showed a share of CZK 6.31bn of the result. The segment if immovable reached CZK 2.63bn. The highest share of the portfolio was registered for leasing transactions. Clients are also interested in corporate loans. According to company CEO Tomáš Gürtler, the improved results were caused also by the cooperation with FinCaptive, which improved primarily segments of financing of trucks, farming technology, and medical devices.