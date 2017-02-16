Thursday, 16 February 2017

TOP 09 launching election campaign

16 February 2017

Prague, Feb 15 (CTK) - The opposition TOP 09 starts the first part of its election campaign in Pardubice, east Bohemia, on Wednesday within which it will invite the population of all regional capitals and Prague to a debate on its recently published Vision 2030 medium-term strategy, party leader Miroslav Kalousek has told journalists.

The party wants to increase the living standard, lower the taxation of labour, introduce the euro in the Czech Republic and also raise the Czech defence spending as it views the country's EU and NATO membership as crucial, it says in its Vision 2030.

The Vision 2030 will serve as a basis of its election manifesto for the autumn general election.

In it, TOP 09 will offer the fulfilment of the first third of its plan that describes the way the Czech Republic should look like in 13 years.

"Every man plans his life for a period longer than four election terms. A debate on a distant future of our nation is vital because we have to start taking many steps today," Kalousek said.

The party wants to discuss its vision not only with party members and supporters, he added.

TOP 09 plans another discussion on its vision for Prague on March 6.

Kalousek wants the party to reach a two-digit result in the election. Its current poll ratings are ranging between 5 and 8 percent.

