AGEL to build new hospital in Prague for more than CZK 1 billion

17 February 2017

AGEL has begun a project of realisation of construction of a new hospital. In Prague – Malešice, it has bought a plot intended directly for construction of the hospital facility. The expected investment will exceed a billion korunas. The project is set in a locality with large catchment not only of the eastern part of Prague, and the nearest hospitals are relatively remote. Board chairperson Milan Leckéši said that the intention is to prepare a project, according to which the hospital will complement the current network of medical teaching hospitals.