AGEL to build new hospital in Prague for more than CZK 1 billion
AGEL has begun a project of realisation of construction of a new hospital. In Prague – Malešice, it has bought a plot intended directly for construction of the hospital facility. The expected investment will exceed a billion korunas. The project is set in a locality with large catchment not only of the eastern part of Prague, and the nearest hospitals are relatively remote. Board chairperson Milan Leckéši said that the intention is to prepare a project, according to which the hospital will complement the current network of medical teaching hospitals.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.74
USD 1 = CZK 25.36
PX
971.08 -0.18%
DAX 11757.24 -0.31%
N100 945.59 %
DOW 20619.77 +0.04%
NASDAQ 5814.90 -0.08%
What's up Prague - WUPP#9 Valentine's special
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #9 (13.02.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.