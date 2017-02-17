Saturday, 18 February 2017

Lázně Bohdaneč planning on investments of CZK 200m

CIA News |
17 February 2017

Léčebné Lázně Bohdaneč is considering a reconstruction of pavilon Gočár in the upcoming years, where the estimated price reaches approximately CZK 200m. Its executive manager Jiří Rampouch said this in an interview for ČIANEWS. The spa is currently planning on enlarging the Medical Wellness Clinic and will offer outpatient treatment to people from the nearby area. A regionally-oriented marketing campaign will relate to this as well. In the year 2016, approximately 11,000 patients visited the spa, the growth reached approximately 10 % year on year. 80 % of insured patients come here, and 20 % self-pay patients. According to him, occupancy is retained at 100% even outside the season.