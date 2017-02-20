Tuesday, 21 February 2017

ČT: Police find dummy weapons along Zeman's route in region

20 February 2017

Hradec Kralove, East Bohemia, Feb 18 (CTK) - The police found a box with a dummy sub-machine gun and a dummy pistol when checking the route along which President Milos Zeman was to drive during his visit to the Hradec Kralove Region on Friday morning, public Czech TV reported Saturday.
Zeman ended his three-day tour of the region on Friday.
"We searched the place where a homeless woman stays as we know. We found two plastic dummy weapons there," police spokeswoman Eva Pracharova said.
The dummy weapons were on the route along which the president's motorcade was supposed to drive to the emergency service heliport.
According to eye-witnesses, the found dummy weapons looked like functioning ones at first sight and they might provoke a defensive reaction by the president's bodyguards, CT reported.
Afterwards, the police were considering changing the route. However, Zeman took the originally chosen way to the heliport eventually.
