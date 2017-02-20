FinMin: Volume of new construction savings increased to CZK 154.8bn
In 2016 construction savings banks signed according to data provided to the Czech Ministry of Finance 403,000 new construction savings contracts worth CZK 154.8bn. The average target sum for contracts signed by individuals totaled CZK 384,000. There was an 8.1% y/y increase in the number of contracts signed. The average target sum increased by 3.5 %. On December 31, 2016 the Finance Ministry registered a total of 650,000 construction savings, including bridging loans (-6.5 %) worth CZK 240.6bn (-0.9 %).
Source: www.cianews.cz
