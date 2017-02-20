Tuesday, 21 February 2017

Polish miner dies in north Moravian coal mine

20 February 2017

Ostrava, North Moravia, Feb 18 (CTK) - A 52-year-old Polish miner succumbed to a fatal accident in the underground mine in Stonava near Karvina, north Moravia, in the small hours Saturday, OKD mining company spokesman Ivo Celechovsky has told CTK.
According to preliminary findings, the tragic accident occurred when the man was manipulating sections of the mechanical supports in the mine, Celechovsky said.
The man was found dead shortly before 03:30 in the night. He was an employee of a supplier's firm, Celechovsky said.
"A doctor of the main mining emergency station was called to the spot immediately. A special commission is investigating the exact causes and extent of this serious accident. It is questioning the witnesses, coworkers of the Polish miner," he said in the afternoon
This has been the first death case on the OKD's premises this year.
Last year, two miners died in the OKD mines.
A Polish miner died in a rock tremor in the Darkov black-coal mine in January 2016 and another Polish miner was killed by a falling rock in June.
