STRV has entered startup ONEPROVE
Czech development studio STRV has announced that it has entered into startup ONEPROVE. The company develops in Prague and Brno a solution based on artificial intelligence which makes it possible to protect copyright and investment rights, to authorize goods and subsequently verify authenticity inline using a mobile phone or tablet. According to an analysis by ONEPROVE, the market potential of this segment exceeds a trillion dollars.
Source: www.cianews.cz
