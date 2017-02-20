Tuesday, 21 February 2017

STRV has entered startup ONEPROVE

20 February 2017

Czech development studio STRV has announced that it has entered into startup ONEPROVE. The company develops in Prague and Brno a solution based on artificial intelligence which makes it possible to protect copyright and investment rights, to authorize goods and subsequently verify authenticity inline using a mobile phone or tablet. According to an analysis by ONEPROVE, the market potential of this segment exceeds a trillion dollars.

