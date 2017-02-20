Tuesday, 21 February 2017

Teplárny Brno to invest CZK 275m into hot water mains

CIA News |
20 February 2017

In 2017 Teplárny Brno continues to transform its steam grid into a hot water grid. More than 5 km of hot water mains will be added in the seventh phase and 32 supply points will be reconnected. The company has allocated CZK 275m for the reconstruction. Since 2010 Teplárny Brno has built 28.5 km of hot water mains and reconnected more than 350 supply points, at which consumption of heat fell by an average of 11 %. At present hot water supplies heat to roughly 70 % of 96,000 Brno households.

Source: www.cianews.cz