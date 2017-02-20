Women's share in fixed-odds betting on the rise
Prague, Feb 19 (CTK) - The number of women who go in for fixed-odds betting has been rising constantly in the Czech Republic and their share is 10 to 13 percent now, according to data from betting shops addressed by CTK.
Unlike men, women bet lower sums on results of sports and games, most often tennis, volleyball, handball and biathlon. They also like "social betting," for instance, on results of the Star Dance competition and the Czech Nightingale pop music poll.
"We are talking about registered clients. We have no grasp of the anonymous ones naturally. Women's share is 13 percent in our shop. However, they bet less then men on average, their betting makes up 7 percent of the total volume. Compared to men, they bet less on traditional games, such as football and ice-hockey," Chance betting shop spokeswoman Marketa Svetlikova said.
The share of betting women is 11 percent in the Fortuna betting shop. Their number has been rising of late, its spokesman Petr Srain said.
"Women bet less regularly and they focus rather on single events of Czech athletes and national teams. Out of sports and games, ice hockey and biathlon dominate. At the same time, they often seek social bets and also political betting of late," Srain told CTK.
The number of women who bet occasionally during the ice-hockey world championship has been rising year-on-year, he added.
The Tipsport betting shop registers 10 percent of women among its clients.
"Compared to men, women prefer tennis and volleyball. They stake lower sums than men. Their share in the total volume of money is under 7 percent," Tipsport spokesman Vaclav Sochor said.
