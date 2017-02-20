Zeman ready to appoint government with Communists
Nova Paka, East Bohemia, Feb 17 (CTK) - President Milos Zeman said Friday it could not be ruled out that he would appoint a government along with Communists.
He said he was for the cancellation of the Bohumin resolution that bans cooperation with extremist parties, including the Communists (KSCM), on the governmental level to the Social Democrats (CSSD).
Zeman said unlike Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (CSSD) he believed that the resolution should be cancelled by a party congress.
Sobotka told the paper Hospodarske noviny (HN) Friday that the resolution passed in Bohumin, north Moravia, in 1995 was outdated.
He said a government coalition of the Social Democrats with the Communists would be no problem.
Sobotka said the resolution need not be abolished, but the CSSD should not return to it any more.
"I think we should return to the ordinary people' worries. They do not care at all whether the Bohumin resolution is valid or not," Sobotka said.
The CSSD's election congress in March, where Sobotka will be defending his post, will debate the Bohumin resolution.
Sobotka said in the interview that he cannot see any problem in a possible government coalition with the KSCM. He argued with the CSSD's long-term cooperation with the Communists in regions and municipalities.
Zeman said when he was still a member of the CSSD, he denoted the resolution outdated and overcome.
"However, unlike Sobotka I believe that one has to insist on some legal manners. This means that if a body passes a resolution, the same body, which means the party congress, should cancel it," he added.
When asked whether he would name a government with Communist ministers, he said he would do so on the basis of the election result.
pv/dr/kva
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.52
USD 1 = CZK 25.37
PX
970.01 -0.11%
DAX 11757.02 0.00%
N100 944.40 %
DOW 20624.05 +0.02%
NASDAQ 5838.58 +0.41%
What's up Prague - WUPP#10 (Holešovice)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #10 (20.02.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.