Amazon plans to have 4,000+ employees in ČR
E-commerce giant Amazon plans to create more than 1,000 new job positions in the Czech Republic and thus raise its total employee base to over 4,000 persons later in 2017. The positions will be designed for persons with various experiences, education and skills. The e-shop will employ the new workers in the company office in Prague-Dejvice and two logistic centres in Dobrovíz. The announcement is part of the European plan to open ca. 15,000 new job positions.
Source: www.cianews.cz
