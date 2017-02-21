Wednesday, 22 February 2017

CEEC: Public investors opened tenders worth CZK 392.2bn in 2016

21 February 2017

Public investors opened 8,860 tenders worth CZK 392.2bn in 2016, up 18.6% for the no. of and 49.7% for value and a five-year high. The records may be attributed primarily to the big tenders opened by ÈEPRO, the Road and Motorway Directorate and Railway Infrastructure Administration in August and September. The development in H2 was influenced also by the amendment to the public contracts act. This stems from CEEC Research’s analysis based on the data from the Public Contracts Bulletin. The statistics cover a wide range of sectors from construction to services, transportation, means of transport, waste collection, IT, machinery and healthcare.

Source: www.cianews.cz