Wednesday, 22 February 2017

Equa Bank raises loan portfolio to CZK 31.69bn

CIA News |
21 February 2017

Equa Bank generated pretax profit of CZK 106m in 2016 in the first ever year with a profit after generating a loss of CZK 283m in 2015. Loans extended to clients soared 18% to CZK 31.69bn. Retail loans totalled CZK 19.62bn (up 26% y/y) and corporate loans amounted to CZK 12.07bn (up 7%). Equa Bank’s board of directors chairman and general director Petr Øehák has added that the bank’s products and services are used by more than 250,000 clients, up almost 40% y/y.

Source: www.cianews.cz