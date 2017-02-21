Industry minister challenges reasons for his dismissal
Prague, Feb 20 (CTK) - Czech Industry and Trade Minister Jan Mladek (Social Democrats, CSSD) dismissed that he had failed in the case of mobile data tariffs by which PM Bohuslav Sobotka (CSSD) justified the proposal for his sacking yesterday.
Sobotka said Mladek would leave the post as of the end of February and that he would submit his proposal for Mladek's dismissal and for his successor to President Milos Zeman on Thursday.
Sobotka follows the advices of his PR advisers, Mladek told reporters yesterday.
He admitted some mistakes in communication at his ministry, but he said the ministry had never acted against the government policy.
Mladek has been criticised for his statements in the debate on the mobile data tariffs and a part of the amendment to the telecommunication law. Sobotka said he was not satisfied with Mladek's way of tackling the issue.
Mobile data prices are not within the power of the Industry and Trade Ministry, on the contrary, the office should not interfere in this, Mladek said.
"I want to reject what is being wrongly attributed to me, that I have failed. This is beyond my powers," Mladek said.
He also said he faced a media campaign led primarily by Finance Minister and Deputy PM Andrej Babis (ANO) lately.
Mladek said the dismissal had disappointed him. On the other hand, he will have more time for relaxation, which is a relief, he added.
