Trade unions insisting on government buying OKD firm
Prague, Feb 20 (CTK) - The trade unions disagree with the Czech government's decision not to buy the OKD mining company through the state-owned company Diamo, Josef Stredula, chairman of the CMKOS trade union confederation, told journalists yesterday.
It is an irresponsible decision, Stredula said after a meeting of the government, the trade unions and employers.
The proposal to buy the company was submitted to the government by the Industry and Trade Ministry.
However, the plan was only backed by the ministers for the Social Democrats (CSSD), which was not enough for the deal to be passed.
The trade unions from OKD called on the government to put up an offer for the purchase of OKD last Tuesday.
The trade unions feel surprised at the government decision. Stredula said.
Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (CSSD) said the vote in the government had been very political.
He added that a new private investor might only have short-term interests.
However, since the CSSD did not find a backing with its coalition partners, the state will not take part in the debate within the insolvency procedure, Sobotka said.
Last year, OKD became insolvent. At present, the firm employes 11,000 people. Its demise would largely increase the unemployment rate in the North Moravia region.
($1=25.372 crowns)
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.84
USD 1 = CZK 25.64
PX
974.47 +0.12%
DAX 11967.49 +1.18%
N100 947.95 %
DOW 20743.00 +0.58%
NASDAQ 5865.95 +0.47%
What's up Prague - WUPP#10 (Holešovice)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #10 (20.02.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.