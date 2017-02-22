ČKD Blansko to carry out CZK 145m reconstruction project
ČKD Blansko Engineering has won a contract for the reconstruction of the TG2 set, incl. the production of a new turbine runner, in the Dlouhé Stráně pumped storage power plant. The contract is worth CZK 145m. Slovenian hydro machine manufacturer Litostroj Power will also participate on the reconstruction project.
Source: www.cianews.cz
