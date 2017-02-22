Wednesday, 22 February 2017

ČKD Blansko to carry out CZK 145m reconstruction project

22 February 2017

ČKD Blansko Engineering has won a contract for the reconstruction of the TG2 set, incl. the production of a new turbine runner, in the Dlouhé Stráně pumped storage power plant. The contract is worth CZK 145m. Slovenian hydro machine manufacturer Litostroj Power will also participate on the reconstruction project.

