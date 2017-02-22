ERÚ: Gross electricity production in ČR up 3.8% in Q4
Gross electricity production in the Czech Republic totalled 21.9 TWh in Q4 2016, up 3.8% y/y. Of the total, production in nuclear power plants reached 5,425.9 GWh, up 25.54% q/q. Production in steam power plants reached 12,789.5 GWh (up 25.78%), steamgas power plans 1,540.6 GWh (up 44.68%), gas and combustion power plants 969.9 GWh (up 17.29%), hydro power plants 459.4 GWh (up 4.46%), pumped storage power plants 320.7 GWh (up 0.82%), wind power plants 152.1 GWh (up 86.4%) and photovoltaic power plants 209.6 GWh (down 74.16%). Gross domestic electricity consumption totalled 19.6 TWh (up 4.9%). This stems from the Quarterly Report on the Operation of Czech Electricity Grid in Q4 2016, made public by the Energy Regulatory Office (ERÚ).
Source: www.cianews.cz
