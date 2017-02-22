Human rights festival to present 121 documentaries in Prague
Prague, Feb 21 (CTK) - The 19th One World International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival to be held in Prague on March 6-15 will offer 121 documentaries from some 70 countries, its organisers told reporters yesterday.
The main theme of this year's festival is "The Art of Collaboration."
After the Prague part, the festival will be held in another 32 towns in the Czech Republic and in Brussels.
The festival films often focus on the difficulties that refugees face in Europe and on the rise of populist movements in elections.
"The Art of Collaboration theme is our reaction to the current divided world full of populism and nourished fear of the unknown. The films show how people join forces and do things that are improving our lives. We are trying to put a great emphasis on communication," festival director Hana Kulhankova said.
Collaboration is nothing to be taken for granted, but people can learn it and make progress in it the whole life, the organisers said.
The One World 2017 opens with the film Good Postman set in a small, dying village on the Bulgarian-Turkish border, around which refugees pass daily on their way to Europe.
This film, along with another 11, will compete for the main award.
The films will be presented in seven cinemas and the Municipal Library in Prague.
The festival will welcome more than 120 foreign guests, including film-makers and main protagonists of the documentaries who will attend the screenings.
The accompanying programme will take place in the audience centre in the Lucerna Gallery.
More information on the programme is available at www.jedensvet.cz.
