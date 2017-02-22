Prague archbishop warns of uncontrolled migration
Bratislava, Feb 21 (CTK) - Uncontrolled migration can have a negative impact on society, Prague Archbishop Cardinal Dominik Duka told a conference on religion and migration yesterday, adding that the developments in Western European countries were warning.
Bratislava Archbishop Stanislav Zvolensky indirectly connected Muslim communities with violent acts.
"If there is a migration that is unprepared and without any prospects, the whole society may disintegrate," Duka said.
"The experience and current state of immigration in Western European countries are a sort of warning," he added.
"This is not any problem of the past five years, this is a problem of several decades," said Duka, chairman of the Czech Bishopric Conference.
He said he was for a regulation of migration.
"A solution in the form of a regulation of migration is the only way with which to achieve a dignified life in the countries in which one cannot live a life corresponding with human dignity, in which freedom is not guaranteed. With the regulation, we take into account not only the well-being of the afflicted, but we also necessarily protect the population of the host countries," Duka said.
"Throughout the history of mankind, unregulated migration invariably brought violence, wars and an economic, cultural and social downfall," he added.
Zvolensky warned of the attacks with Muslims behind them.
"In recent years, we could often see brutal terrorist attacks in Europe whose perpetrators claimed Islam. The facts can logically result in the conclusion that the bigger the Muslim community, the higher the likelihood of violent acts," he added.
Zvolensky said the influx of refugees was likely to affect Europe.
"The arrival of thousands of migrants from the Muslim world can basically alter our civilisation. We may not sustain the encounter primarily for demographic and cultural reasons in the course of decades," he added.
Zvolensky said the countries of Western civilisation had Christian roots, but the influence of Christianity on their shaping was on the wane.
