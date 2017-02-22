Prazdroj to send beer with bell to Pope Francis at Easter
Plzen, West Bohemia, Feb 21 (CTK) - The traditional Easter batch of Plzen lager beer for Pope Francis will this year be accompanied by a 30-centimetre bell, in the production of which Pilsner Urquell beer is used, Vladimir Jurina, spokesman for the Plzen Prazdroj brewery, has told CTK.
The ten-kilogramme bell with seal commemorating this year's 175th anniversary of the brand, is made by one of the most known Slovak bell-casting families, the Trvalcovi of Zarnovica.
"We use beer to secure better adhesiveness and solidity of material. I have the best experience with Plzen lager," Michal Trvalec said, adding that the beer has properties that are needed in temperatures of up to 700 degrees Celsius in which the mould is fired.
It takes months to make the bell, Tvalec said. He said the St Peter's Basilica will be depicted on the bell for the Pope.
The City of Plzen and Prazdroj regularly send a blessed batch of lager to the Vatican.
The beer was sent to Pope Leo XIII, whom doctors recommended it as a medicine, 112 years ago already.
